 
entertainment
Saturday May 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Camilla reveal big ahead of their Canada visit

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 14, 2022

Prince Charles, Camilla reveal big ahead of their Canada visit
Prince Charles, Camilla reveal big ahead of their Canada visit

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have revealed that celebrating and meeting members of Canada’s Indigenous communities will form a big part of their royal visit to the Commonwealth nation as they ‘countdown the days.’

The Clarence House shared photos of the previous visits of the future king and Camilla, saying “Celebrating and meeting members of Canada’s Indigenous communities will form a big part of Royal Visit Canada”.

Prince Charles and Camilla's three-day royal tour of Canada will take place from May 17 to May 19.

Earlier, their office said, “As we countdown the days to #RoyalVisitCanada, we’ll be taking a look back at past visits their Royal Highnesses have made to the country, covering all ten provinces and three territories.”


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian posts adorable pics with daughter North ahead of her birthday

Kim Kardashian posts adorable pics with daughter North ahead of her birthday
Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration: New plans announced

Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration: New plans announced
Lizzo posts memorable throwback pic with Robert Pattinson on his birthday

Lizzo posts memorable throwback pic with Robert Pattinson on his birthday

Amber Heard loses defamation case with Johnny Depp? Find the outcome

Amber Heard loses defamation case with Johnny Depp? Find the outcome
Britney Spears dishes on her pregnancy mood swings: ‘My hormones are kinda stupid’

Britney Spears dishes on her pregnancy mood swings: ‘My hormones are kinda stupid’
Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and others side with Johnny Depp amid ongoing trial

Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock and others side with Johnny Depp amid ongoing trial
Alicia Silverstone reveals her son Bear watched ‘Clueless’ at age 5: ‘It's not appropriate’

Alicia Silverstone reveals her son Bear watched ‘Clueless’ at age 5: ‘It's not appropriate’
Prince Harry and Meghan's fans plan high-tea birthday party for Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan's fans plan high-tea birthday party for Lilibet
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie has brought them closer: Insider

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie has brought them closer: Insider
Marc Anthony’s engagement ring to Nadia Ferreira similar to JLO’s bling

Marc Anthony’s engagement ring to Nadia Ferreira similar to JLO’s bling
David Beckham feared for his family's safety after ‘stalker’ visited Harper in school

David Beckham feared for his family's safety after ‘stalker’ visited Harper in school
Kourtney Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Travis Barker’s controlling behaviour?

Kourtney Kardashian ‘disturbed’ by Travis Barker’s controlling behaviour?

Latest

view all