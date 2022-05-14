Prince Charles, Camilla reveal big ahead of their Canada visit

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have revealed that celebrating and meeting members of Canada’s Indigenous communities will form a big part of their royal visit to the Commonwealth nation as they ‘countdown the days.’



The Clarence House shared photos of the previous visits of the future king and Camilla, saying “Celebrating and meeting members of Canada’s Indigenous communities will form a big part of Royal Visit Canada”.



Prince Charles and Camilla's three-day royal tour of Canada will take place from May 17 to May 19.

Earlier, their office said, “As we countdown the days to #RoyalVisitCanada, we’ll be taking a look back at past visits their Royal Highnesses have made to the country, covering all ten provinces and three territories.”



