 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp gears up for cinematic comeback with THIS film amid ongoing trial

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

File footage

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is making headlines all over for his ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who is currently in U.K. amid the trial break, is gearing up to mark his comeback by playing French King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film.

The Rum Diary star will be returning to the big silver screen after his long hiatus. The forthcoming movie, Jeanne Du Barry is set to be launched at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival for pre-sales.

The Maiwenn directorial essays the life of Jeanne Bécu, played by Maiwenn herself, who rose up from her poverty-stricken lifestyle to become King Louis XV’s mistress.

The film also stars Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard and Noemie Lvovsky in pivotal roles while the release date has not been confirmed, Deadline reported.

Depp, 58, has sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post detailing domestic abuse. 

While she didn’t mention the Tourist actor’s name but he was dropped from several acting roles including his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean and resigned as Grimes Grindelwald from the Fantastic Beasts series. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to 'ingratiate themselves' back into royal fold

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to 'ingratiate themselves' back into royal fold
Millie Bobby Brown oozes charm in white satin gown at ‘Stranger Things’ premiere

Millie Bobby Brown oozes charm in white satin gown at ‘Stranger Things’ premiere
Gwen Stefani confirms her return to ‘The Voice’ with husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani confirms her return to ‘The Voice’ with husband Blake Shelton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk being ‘frozen out of Hollywood’: Expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk being ‘frozen out of Hollywood’: Expert
Jennifer Lopez is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

Jennifer Lopez is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit
Piers Morgan flays Meghan Markle over her 'ludicrously inappropriate' book

Piers Morgan flays Meghan Markle over her 'ludicrously inappropriate' book

Amber Heard’s memes serve as 'slap in face' for all domestic abuse victims: expert

Amber Heard’s memes serve as 'slap in face' for all domestic abuse victims: expert
Alec Baldwin remembers late ‘Miami Blues’ co-star Fred Ward

Alec Baldwin remembers late ‘Miami Blues’ co-star Fred Ward

Kim Kardashian serves killer look in zip-up bodysuit

Kim Kardashian serves killer look in zip-up bodysuit
Khloe Kardashian takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian's messy relationship with Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian takes a jibe at Kim Kardashian's messy relationship with Kanye West
‘Johnny Depp is like an angel’: Amber Heard’s private investigator reveals

‘Johnny Depp is like an angel’: Amber Heard’s private investigator reveals

Prince William getting booed at FA Cup Final ticks off royal fans

Prince William getting booed at FA Cup Final ticks off royal fans

Latest

view all