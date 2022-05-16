 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West slammed as ‘toxic’ by Kim Kardashian's fans

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

Kanye West slammed as ‘toxic’ by Kim Kardashians fans

Kim Kardashian's fans have slammed Kanye West as ‘toxic’ after the rapper flew to Paris to style the reality in a resurfaced scene of the family's hit show.

A TikToker has shared a clip of how Kim, now 41, got her fitting done for the 2016 Balmain show. The reality star was in the middle of her fitting for the show on the throwback Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip.

Kanye West, Kim's husband at the time, took the 'day off' to help with his then wife's 'looks'. Kim explained how the rapper, now 44, abruptly put a halt to his tour and took the "day off."

He visited her because he had to "help" his partner with her "looks." He claimed to be "missing something" while searching for the "right color."

Kanye also ordered Kim's sister Kourtney, now 43, to ditch the "earrings," and just wear "the sunglasses." 

He wanted Kourtney to wear the sunglasses "the entire time," even though she could barely see where she was going.

The caption stated: "Kanye didn’t like Kim’s outfits, so he flew all the way to Paris to style her for the day."

Fans claimed that Kim's ex had become "toxic" in his "weird" demeanor and "controlling" attitude over her outfit.

One said: "It’s funny how back then everyone thought this was sweet of him, but now it’s 'controlling.'"

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow: Jerry Bruckheimer breaks silence on speculations

Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow: Jerry Bruckheimer breaks silence on speculations
Jennifer Grey recalls falling in love with Johnny Depp, ‘so beautiful’

Jennifer Grey recalls falling in love with Johnny Depp, ‘so beautiful’
Johnny Depp gears up for cinematic comeback with THIS film amid ongoing trial

Johnny Depp gears up for cinematic comeback with THIS film amid ongoing trial
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to 'ingratiate themselves' back into royal fold

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised to 'ingratiate themselves' back into royal fold
Millie Bobby Brown oozes charm in white satin gown at ‘Stranger Things’ premiere

Millie Bobby Brown oozes charm in white satin gown at ‘Stranger Things’ premiere
Gwen Stefani confirms her return to ‘The Voice’ with husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani confirms her return to ‘The Voice’ with husband Blake Shelton
Prince William enjoys rare time out with friends at exclusive club: See

Prince William enjoys rare time out with friends at exclusive club: See

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk being ‘frozen out of Hollywood’: Expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk being ‘frozen out of Hollywood’: Expert
Jennifer Lopez is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

Jennifer Lopez is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit
Piers Morgan flays Meghan Markle over her 'ludicrously inappropriate' book

Piers Morgan flays Meghan Markle over her 'ludicrously inappropriate' book

Amber Heard’s memes serve as 'slap in face' for all domestic abuse victims: expert

Amber Heard’s memes serve as 'slap in face' for all domestic abuse victims: expert
Alec Baldwin remembers late ‘Miami Blues’ co-star Fred Ward

Alec Baldwin remembers late ‘Miami Blues’ co-star Fred Ward

Latest

view all