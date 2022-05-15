Tributes pour in after Britney Spears reveals miscarriage news

Celebrities, fans, and social media followers from all over the world sent their condolences to the Toxic crooner after the star shared the heartbreaking news that she had lost the baby she was expecting with Sam Asghari.

The Gimme More singer had been expecting a baby with her 28-year-old fiancé Asghari – with the couple announcing their news back in April.

The 40-year-old pop singer sadly revealed on Saturday that she had lost her third baby – sharing the news in a heart-wrenching Instagram post.

Taking to the social media platform, Britney and Sam wrote in a joint statement: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.



“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.

“Our love for each other is out strength. We will continue trying to expand out beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.”

The couple added: “We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Paris Hilton was among the first to send condolences to the singer, writing in the comments: "I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love. Love you lots B."

Television screenwriter Marlene King wrote: "So sorry for your loss. Sending love."

Love Island host Laura Whitmore hinted she was keeping Britney in her thoughts as she replied to her update with a simple red heart emoji.

And American actress Gabrielle Union-Wade left a similar message – with a string of red heart emojis left in a comment.

While Britney's fiancé Sam added that they were determined to try again to start a family, writing: "We will have a miracle soon."

Fans of the duo also expressed their shock and sadness over the tragic news – with one writing: "It's better to be said and be supported rather than keeping it a secret and going through it all alone. Sorry for your loss."

And another typed: "Sending love, light, and strength to you both."

While another replied, writing: "After everything you have been through already this is so unfair. So sorry Britney."



