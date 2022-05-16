Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally tie the knot

Weeks after holding a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas without a marriage license, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have legally tied the knot at the downtown courthouse on Anacapa.

The celebrity couple who became engaged in October 2021, exchanged vows in Santa Barbara with a small number of family members and friends.

Kourtney's maternal grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell and Barker’s father Randy, also attended the ceremony on Sunday.

After getting hitched, the 42-year-old reality star and drummer, 46, were seen driving off in a vintage black controvertible with a sign that said 'just married' hanging off the bumper, according to Daily Mail.

The reality TV show star was seen wearing a short white dress and a traditional veil over her dark tresses.