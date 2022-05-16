 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally tie the knot

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally tie the knot

Weeks after holding a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas without a marriage license, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have legally tied the knot at the downtown courthouse on Anacapa.

The celebrity couple who became engaged in October 2021, exchanged vows in Santa Barbara with a small number of family members and friends.

Kourtney's maternal grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell and Barker’s father Randy, also attended the ceremony on Sunday.

After getting hitched, the 42-year-old reality star and drummer, 46, were seen driving off in a vintage black controvertible with a sign that said 'just married' hanging off the bumper, according to Daily Mail.

The reality TV show star was seen wearing a short white dress and a traditional veil over her dark tresses.

More From Entertainment:

Residents of Ukraine’s Kalush in ‘seventh heaven’ after home band wins Eurovision

Residents of Ukraine’s Kalush in ‘seventh heaven’ after home band wins Eurovision
Queen Elizabeth attends star-studded horse show finale

Queen Elizabeth attends star-studded horse show finale
Snoop Dogg's 'desire' to buy Twitter prompts reaction from Elon Musk

Snoop Dogg's 'desire' to buy Twitter prompts reaction from Elon Musk

Eminem reacts to Kendrick Lamar's album

Eminem reacts to Kendrick Lamar's album

Richie Myler unfollows Helen Skelton on Instagram post separation

Richie Myler unfollows Helen Skelton on Instagram post separation
Tom Cruise joins Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Cruise joins Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

 'Doctor Strange 2' rules again as 'Firestarter' flames out

 'Doctor Strange 2' rules again as 'Firestarter' flames out
Queen all smiles as she joins a host of celebrities at ITV Jubilee horse show

Queen all smiles as she joins a host of celebrities at ITV Jubilee horse show
Tributes pour in after Britney Spears reveals miscarriage news

Tributes pour in after Britney Spears reveals miscarriage news
Kanye West slammed as ‘toxic’ by Kim Kardashian's fans

Kanye West slammed as ‘toxic’ by Kim Kardashian's fans
Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow: Jerry Bruckheimer breaks silence on speculations

Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow: Jerry Bruckheimer breaks silence on speculations
Jennifer Grey recalls falling in love with Johnny Depp, ‘so beautiful’

Jennifer Grey recalls falling in love with Johnny Depp, ‘so beautiful’

Latest

view all