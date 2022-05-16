 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard to return to stand today as Johnny Depp's libel trial resumes

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

FileFootage

Amber Heard is expected to get cross-examined by Johnny Depp’s legal team today as the infamous defamation lawsuit is resuming after a week-long break.

The jurors will be hearing the arguments of both sides after accommodating a judicial conference.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s lawyers haven't questioned Heard so far despite the Aquaman actor having spent two days on the witness stand in Fairfax Country Circuit.

Heard has maintained her stance in court that she was physically and sexually abused multiple times before and during her brief marriage to Depp.

The couple was married from 2015 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Depp testified and regarded the accusations as nothing but false.

The lawsuit which started on April 11 was launched by Depp over Heard’s op-ed she penned for The Washington Post.

Heard has described herself as a 'public figure representing domestic abuse’ in the opinion piece, published in 2018.

