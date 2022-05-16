 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard gushes over Elon Musk in court

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

Court proceedings in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have resumed after a week-long hiatus.

Amber Heard briefly mentioned Elon Musk while testifying in Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial as proceedings resumed after a week-long hiatus on Monday.

The Aquaman actress, who took the witness stand again, spoke about attending the 2016 Met Gala alone. She was supposed to attend with Johnny, but said, “He effectively stood me up.”

"[Musk] was there with his mother. He reminded me we had met before … He seemed like a real gentlemen. He was really nice."

She added they “became friends.”

Amber Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

In her testimony, Heard has already spoken extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights.

Johnny Depp could also be called back to the witness stand as part of Heard’s case. The jury will also hear from Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sister, and actor Ellen Barkin, with whom Depp had a brief relationship in the 1990s.

