Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Pak vs WI: PCB plans to schedule ODIs in evening due to heat: sources

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) bumps fists with a West Indian player. — ICC/File
  • PCB working out to take precautionary measures to save players from heatwave during matches.
  • PCB plans to start ODIs between Pakistan and West Indies at around 5pm, per sources.
  • Temperatures likely to rise above 40°C in Rawalpindi and Multan in first week of June.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to start all three matches of the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and West Indies around 5 in the evening, sources privy to the matter said. 

The series is scheduled to start on June 8, 2022.

The day and night matches usually start at 2pm in Pakistan, however, due to the extremely hot weather — which is expected to further intensify in June — PCB is considering starting matches in the evening.

According to weather forecasting services, the temperatures could rise above 40°C in Rawalpindi and Multan in the first week of June.

This is not the first time when the PCB planned to start the ODI matches in the evening. In 2012, Pakistan hosted Australia in UAE, where all three ODIs kicked off at 6pm (local time) and ended at 1:45am (local time).

PCB is also planning to take precautionary measures in order to save players from getting affected by the heatwave. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) laws, there are two drinks breaks allowed per session but umpires can also permit extra drinks breaks due to extreme weather conditions.

Pakistan and West Indies are scheduled to play three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi on June 8, 10, and 12. However, the series may be hosted at Multan Cricket Stadium in case the political situation deteriorates in the federal capital due to PTI's call of a long march at the end of May.

