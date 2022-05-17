Yes, kids can have anxiety too and here's how you can spot it

One-fifth of children globally show symptoms of anxiety—Unsplash/Helena Lopes

Children can show several signs that indicate towards anxiety.

One-fifth of children globally show symptoms of anxiety.

There are physical symptoms such as sweatiness, nausea, and body aches.

People think only adults suffer from anxiety, however the disorder can be found in children as well. Children can show several signs that indicate towards ongoing anxiety.

An anxiety disorder is said to occur when a person has excessive and persistent worries. Anxiety disorders can be of many types.

CNN reported that one-fifth of children globally show symptoms of anxiety that are considered deviant from normality. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5.8 million children of ages three to 17 were diagnosed with anxiety between 2016 and 2019.

The sooner parents notice these signs, the earlier mental health professionals can intervene and help out.

According to the United Kingdom's National Health Service, Michigan State University, common signs of general anxiety in children include difficulty in concentrating, bed-wetting, clinginess, lack of confidence, avoidance of public, and trouble sleeping.

Anxiety in children even has physical symptoms such as frequently using the toilet, dizziness, sweatiness, nausea, and body aches.

Anxiety could also be the underlying cause of problematic behaviours such as throwing tantrums, refusal to complete homework, and being irritable.

Rachel Busman, a clinical psychologist who specializes in anxiety said, "Children don't necessarily have the tools to say, 'This is really causing me distress', so, they act out."



Busman recommends having compassion conversations with children.

"The best treatment for anxiety disorders is cognitive behavioral therapy that involves some level of exposure therapy," said Busman.