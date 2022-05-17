 
entertainment
Cold war ends between Katie Price and Victoria Beckham?

It seems like cold war comes to an end after Katie Price dropped a complimentary post for Victoria Beckham on social media.

Katie and Victoria haven’t exactly been the best of friends for the past 20 years, and their feud is said to have started over none other than Another Level singer Dane Bowers.

Back in the early Noughties, the former glamour model accused the former Spice Girls star of scuppering her relationship with Zane – who Posh duetted with on her single Out Of Your Mind.

Victoria hit back by calling Katie ‘vile’ and singing Who Let The Dogs Out? when she saw her at Old Trafford.

More public spats followed, with Katie claiming Victoria’s husband David Beckham once held her hand in a nightclub.

But despite their mutual dislike for each other, it seems Katie – now 43 - has mellowed with age.

Her latest Instagram post appeared to praise her once arch-nemesis.

Katie shared a picture of 48-year-old Victoria wearing bunny ears on the front cover of GRAZIA magazine to her stories.

Although she has blasted Victoria’s looks in the past, she captioned the post: “@victoriabeckham looks stunning.

“See us girls in our 40s still have it,” she added.

