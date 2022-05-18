Deepika Padukone leaves everyone spellbound with retro look at Cannes 2022:Photo

See: Deepika Padukone leaves everyone spellbound with retro look at Cannes 2022

Deepika Padukone is currently attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France but this year, it’s extra special for the actress as she is also a part of the jury member.



On Tuesday, the Gehraiyaan star stole the limelight at the event’s opening ceremony as she graced the red carpet in a black and gold shimmery saree designed by ace designer Sabyaschi Mukherjee.

The diva looked ethereal, exuding retro vibes as she had her tresses tied in a bun with a golden hairband that reportedly showed resemblance to the traditional Indian matha patti headpiece.

Interestingly, the Piku actress’ make-up game was dramatic, with bold winked eyes, contoured cheeks and nude lips, adding to her style statement.

Meanwhile, the Padmavaat star also turned to Instagram to share her red-carpet look with 66.4 million followers whereas she also cited Sabyaschi’s words in her caption under the post.

It read, “The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place," said Sabyasachi Mukherjee...and I couldn't agree more!”

As soon the series of photos went viral on social media, her admirers and fans went gaga over her retro look, calling her “Queen”, “beautiful” and “dreamy” in the comment section.

One fan commented, “The most elegant and beautiful woman.”

Another wrote, “this is a proud moment for us, looking classy.”

See the photos here:







