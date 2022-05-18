 
world
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Hubble captures image of star 200,000 times brighter Sun

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Herschel 36.—Instagram/@nasa
Herschel 36.—Instagram/@nasa

  • NASA says Herschel 36 is now one-million-year old but it is still quite young in cosmic sense.
  • Says star is located in constellation Sagittarius, 4,000 light-years away. 
  • Says "it is throwing off its natal cocoon of material."

NASA has recently shared a breath-taking image of a huge star named Herschel 36 in the centre of the Lagoon Nebula.

The star is 200,000 times brighter than our sun and is located in the constellation Sagittarius about 4,000 light-years away. 

NASA's Hubble telescope — a joint project of NASA with the European Space Agency (ESA) — captured the photograph.

The Lagoon Nebula is full of explosive gases, intense radiation, and stellar winds. The interaction between all these makes an exquisite landscape.

While the star is now one-million-year old, NASA says it is still quite young in the cosmic sense.

"It is throwing off its natal cocoon of material – ionised gasses like hydrogen (red) and nitrogen (green)," NASA wrote in the post.

More From World:

Pollution killing 9 million people per year: report

Pollution killing 9 million people per year: report
Boy murders classmate for calling him 'girlish'

Boy murders classmate for calling him 'girlish'
Saudi Arabia bans carrying Zamzam water in baggage

Saudi Arabia bans carrying Zamzam water in baggage
Muslim parents outraged as school in UK serves ‘pork’ to children

Muslim parents outraged as school in UK serves ‘pork’ to children
French government seeks to block burkinis in swimming pools

French government seeks to block burkinis in swimming pools
Oldest person alive who has 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren

Oldest person alive who has 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren
Headless skinned frog jumps out of hot oil at Chinese restaurant

Headless skinned frog jumps out of hot oil at Chinese restaurant
UK unemployment hits 48-year low, pushing up pay

UK unemployment hits 48-year low, pushing up pay

Latest

view all