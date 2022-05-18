 
world
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Driver miraculously escapes death as buses collide

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Two buses collided resulting in several being hurt.—Screengrab via Instagram/Hindustan Times
In a horrifying incident in Salem district, India, two buses collided resulting in several being hurt. 

The footage posted by Hindustan Times shows a bus driver calmly driving his vehicle with old music playing in the background. 

Suddenly, another vehicle hits the bus hard, after which the driver is thrown out of his seat to the one next to him.

Miraculously, even though there were not any airbags, the driver seems to be left unharmed. 

The publication said that several were reported to be hurt. 

The internet was horrified and sympathised with those injured. 

"Hope everyone is alright," a user said.

Some said that the video was quite disturbing.

"Pl give trigger warnings," commented a user.

People blamed the other vehicle saying that it hit the bus. "If we look properly it's the other bus driver's fault that he was driving little out of the dividing line of road," a user said.

