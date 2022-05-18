Maulana Tariq Jameel needs 'prayers' as he departs for Umrah

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel gestures at the Dubai International Airport & City Guide in this undated photo. — Instagram/tariqjamilofficial

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel said Wednesday he was departing for a pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"After 2 years, travelling to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah. Your prayers [are] needed," the religious scholar said in an Instagram post.

The oil-rich state allowed entry into the kingdom to foreigners for Umrah after a gap of two years in light of the falling coronavirus cases. This year, however, a large number of Umrah pilgrims from different countries arrived in the Kingdom after the coronavirus situation was controlled to a considerable extent.

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had earlier this month announced that the Umrah season would continue until the end of the month of Shawwal, i.e. May 31.

During this period, the Kingdom will allow foreigners wishing to perform Umrah to enter the country, the ministry said, adding that the issuance of Umrah visas will be stopped once the preparations for the Hajj season begin, i.e. on the 1st of Zeeqad.