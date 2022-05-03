Umrah season to continue until end of Shawwal: Saudi govt

The Holy Kaaba. — Reuters

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the Umrah season will continue until the end of the month of Shawwal.



During this period, the kingdom will allow foreigners wishing to perform Umrah to enter the country, the ministry said, adding that the issuance of Umrah visas will be stopped once the preparations for the Hajj season begin, i.e. on the 1st of Zeeqad.

"Umrah visas will be issued to those coming from abroad till the end of this month, i.e. May 30, during which foreign Umrah pilgrims can come to the kingdom," the ministry said in a statement.

The application for an Umrah visa can be uploaded to the digital portal of the ministry, which also provides a list of approved Umrah tour operators.



It should be noted that for the last two years, the kingdom was not accepting Umrah and Hajj applications due to the coronavirus pandemic.



However, this year, after controlling the pandemic, a large number of Umrah pilgrims from different countries have arrived in the kingdom.