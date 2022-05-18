Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hasn’t talked’ to Chris Noth since sexual abuse allegations

 
Sarah Jessica Parker has not talked to her longtime Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth since he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women late last year.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Parker weighed in on where her relationship with Noth is ever since the allegations, saying that they were no longer close friends.

“I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it…” Parker was quoted by the outlet, and when asked if she’s spoken to Noth since, she simply responded: “No.”

Noth, seen as John Preston aka ‘Mr Big’ on SATC as well as its reboot And Just Like That, was accused of preying on and sexually assaulting two young women in the early 2000s.

The allegations were followed up my more women coming out to voice out against him.

At the time, Parker issued a joint statement with her other SATC co-stars, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, that said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.”

The statement further read: “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth, however, has vehemently denied the allegations against him. 

