 
world
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Bride marries another man after groom shows up drunk and late at ceremony

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Brides and grooms arrive to take their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony, organized by a diamond merchant, in which 261 including six Muslim and three Christian couples took their wedding vows, in Surat, Gujarat December 23, 2018 — Reuters
Brides and grooms arrive to take their wedding vows during a mass marriage ceremony, organized by a diamond merchant, in which 261 including six Muslim and three Christian couples took their wedding vows, in Surat, Gujarat December 23, 2018 — Reuters 

  • Groom got late as he was drinking and dancing with friends.
  • Auspicious time set for wedding called "mahurat" was missed.
  • Groom's family was to arrive at bride's residence by 9 pm.

A bride in India decided to marry another man after being angry with her groom, who kept drinking and dancing with friends and did not show up on time, India Times reported. 

The incident occurred in the Churu district of the Indian state of Rajasthan. The family and friends of the groom were expected to be at the bride's residence around 9pm. However, the "baraat" was delayed for hours because of the groom's non-serious attitude.

As a result, the "mahurat," or auspicious moment for the wedding, was missed.

The bride and her family were furious and decided to break up with the groom. The groom and his relatives were then returned, and the woman was married off to someone else.

Following the event, the family of the groom filed a police report against the family of the bride.

The family of the bride told the police that they feared groom's irresponsible and careless behavior would continue in the future.

More From World:

Biden set for first Asia trip with N Korea nuclear fears looming

Biden set for first Asia trip with N Korea nuclear fears looming
Afghan Taliban mediate ceasefire between Pakistan, TTP

Afghan Taliban mediate ceasefire between Pakistan, TTP
Authorities discover drug-smuggling tunnel at US-Mexico border

Authorities discover drug-smuggling tunnel at US-Mexico border
India still prefers sons over daughters: survey

India still prefers sons over daughters: survey
Protests break out in South Africa after white student urinates on black student's belongings

Protests break out in South Africa after white student urinates on black student's belongings
Hindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque

Hindu groups file fresh petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosque
Watch: Driver miraculously escapes death as buses collide

Watch: Driver miraculously escapes death as buses collide

Latest

view all