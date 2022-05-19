 
Harry 'attraction' to 'freedom' of celebrity with roots still in UK is 'recipe for disaster'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making their brand image like 'celebrities' after quitting UK.

PR expert Lida Citroen believes that this route is "more natural" for Meghan but "not as comfortable" for Harry. 

Speaking on Us Weekly's Royally Us, Ms Citroen said: "I think what was interesting in Tina Brown's book is, I think there's this idea that Meghan grew up in celebrity.

"When you grow up in celebrity, there's a lot you take for granted and looks to be in place in a royal institution but it isn't the same.

"The responsibility, the loyalty, the protocol is different.

"It would probably feel more natural to her and I'm guessing to want the celebrity.

"There's a lot of risk that comes with that, there's a lot of treacherous landscape.

"I think that might be something Harry's not as comfortable with because he grew up in a very different culture which is the institution's culture.

"I could see them almost pulled in different directions.

"Meghan going celebrity and Harry still feeling the comfort of the institution but still attracted to the freedom of celebrity."

Host Christina Garibaldi added: "I feel like that could be a recipe for disaster but I hope not."

