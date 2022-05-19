 
world
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

60 snakes found in bathroom, released into forest

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Seventy-five hatched snake eggs found in bathroom. — India Today
Seventy-five hatched snake eggs found in bathroom. — India Today

  • Snake-charmers break bathroom floor as snakes start appearing in house.
  • 75 hatched snake eggs found in bathroom.
  • Residents blame poor drainage system. 

In a horrifying incident, a house in Uttar Pradesh, India, turned into a snake's nest after 75 hatched snake eggs were found in its bathroom, India Today reported. 

Almost 60 snakes were discovered in the bathroom. After hours of effort, snake catchers were able to get hold of the reptiles which were released into the forest.

Reportedly, the house, located in Khatauli tehsil of the district, was rented out a while ago.

On Wednesday, snakes started to appear in the house, coming out of the bathroom. The residents called snake charmers who crushed the bathroom floor. Upon breaking the floor, 60 snakes and 75 eggshells were discovered.

The residents blamed the poor drainage system for the incident. 

More From World:

German school shooting leaves one person wounded, children safe

German school shooting leaves one person wounded, children safe
US weekly jobless claims rise; continuing claims lowest since 1969

US weekly jobless claims rise; continuing claims lowest since 1969
Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover faces while appearing on air

Taliban orders female TV presenters to cover faces while appearing on air
Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Delhi court convicts Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Trump gets 'back' to Twitter only to be banned again

Trump gets 'back' to Twitter only to be banned again
Explainer: Why is India facing its worst power crisis in over six years?

Explainer: Why is India facing its worst power crisis in over six years?
Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu given one-year jail sentence

Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu given one-year jail sentence
WATCH: Cop weeps after being humiliated by political party supporters

WATCH: Cop weeps after being humiliated by political party supporters
Watch: In a 'Freudian slip,' George W Bush confuses Ukraine with Iraq

Watch: In a 'Freudian slip,' George W Bush confuses Ukraine with Iraq
'Great Replacement': White supremist theory becoming source of violent hatred

'Great Replacement': White supremist theory becoming source of violent hatred

Bride marries another man after groom shows up drunk and late at ceremony

Bride marries another man after groom shows up drunk and late at ceremony
Dog fights mountain lion to rescue woman

Dog fights mountain lion to rescue woman

Latest

view all