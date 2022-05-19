 
Johnny Depp will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart, believes Eva Green

Johnny Depp, who is currently going through a public court case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been supported by his former colleague Eva Green.

The French actress, 41,  has written a heartfelt message defending the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. She believes in Depp's innocence and hopes the actor would emerge  with his good name.

"I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family," Eva Green wrote alongside a picture of the pair of them.

The star previously defended Johnny while chatting to French publication Spiegel. She said the dad-of-two was "one of the nicest actors I've ever worked with."

Eva, who shared the screen with Depp in Dark Shadows, added that he was a "real gentleman whom I would defend at any time".

