Thursday May 19 2022
Which items has the government banned?

Representational image. — Unsplash
The federal government Thursday announced a ban on dozens of items, ranging from cosmetics to automobiles, in a bid to save the depleting foreign reserves.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the ban comes as the federal government has devised an economic plan in a bid to take the country out of the financial turmoil.

"For the first time", a complete ban has been imposed on luxury and non-essential items, the information minister said.

Import ban has been imposed on following items:

  • Mobile phones
  • Home appliances
  • Fruits and dry fruits (except Afghanistan)
  • Crockery
  • Private weapons and ammunition
  • Shoes
  • Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)
  • Headphones and loudspeakers
  • Sauces, ketchup, etc.
  • Doors and window frames
  • Travelling bags and suitcases
  • Sanitary ware
  • Fish and frozen fish
  • Carpets (except Afghanistan)
  • Preserved fruits
  • Tissue paper
  • Furniture
  • Shampoos
  • Automobile
  • Confectionary
  • Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags
  • Jams and jelly
  • Cornflakes
  • Bathroom ware/toiletries
  • Heaters/blowers
  • Sunglasses
  • Kitchenware
  • Aerated water
  • Frozen meat
  • Juices
  • Pasta, etc
  • Ice cream
  • Cigarettes
  • Shaving goods
  • Luxury leather apparel
  • Musical instruments
  • Saloon items like hairdryers, etc.
  • Chocolates

