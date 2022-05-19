Which items has the government banned?

Representational image. — Unsplash

The federal government Thursday announced a ban on dozens of items, ranging from cosmetics to automobiles, in a bid to save the depleting foreign reserves.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the ban comes as the federal government has devised an economic plan in a bid to take the country out of the financial turmoil.

"For the first time", a complete ban has been imposed on luxury and non-essential items, the information minister said.

So what has been banned by the government?

Import ban has been imposed on following items: