Which items has the government banned?

The federal government Thursday announced a ban on dozens of items, ranging from cosmetics to automobiles, in a bid to save the depleting foreign reserves.
Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the ban comes as the federal government has devised an economic plan in a bid to take the country out of the financial turmoil.
"For the first time", a complete ban has been imposed on luxury and non-essential items, the information minister said.
So what has been banned by the government?
Import ban has been imposed on following items:
- Mobile phones
- Home appliances
- Fruits and dry fruits (except Afghanistan)
- Crockery
- Private weapons and ammunition
- Shoes
- Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)
- Headphones and loudspeakers
- Sauces, ketchup, etc.
- Doors and window frames
- Travelling bags and suitcases
- Sanitary ware
- Fish and frozen fish
- Carpets (except Afghanistan)
- Preserved fruits
- Tissue paper
- Furniture
- Shampoos
- Automobile
- Confectionary
- Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags
- Jams and jelly
- Cornflakes
- Bathroom ware/toiletries
- Heaters/blowers
- Sunglasses
- Kitchenware
- Aerated water
- Frozen meat
- Juices
- Pasta, etc
- Ice cream
- Cigarettes
- Shaving goods
- Luxury leather apparel
- Musical instruments
- Saloon items like hairdryers, etc.
- Chocolates