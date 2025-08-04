Iran eyes joining Silk Road initiative with Pakistan and China

PM Shehbaz (right) receives Iranian president at PM House in Islamabad on August 3, 2025. — PID

Pakistan to review Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul railway project.

Iran proposes modernising Quetta-Zahedan road link.

Both countries set $10bn bilateral trade target.



Iran has expressed interest in joining the Silk Road initiative alongside Pakistan and China, signalling its desire to benefit from growing regional connectivity and infrastructure development.

The development came during a joint meeting in Islamabad on Sunday, where Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, who accompanied the Iranian president on an official visit to Pakistan, participated in a joint meeting held with federal ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan and Hanif Abbasi, according to an official statement.

The discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding friendly and bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly by enhancing transportation, connectivity network and road infrastructure.

During the meeting, interest was expressed by Iran in joining the Silk Road initiative with Pakistan and China and discussed expanding maritime trade via the Gwadar-Chabahar route.

Welcoming the Iranian delegation, Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Iran on his great success and firm stance against Israel, describing it as a matter of pride and solidarity for the entire Muslim World.

He emphasised that Pakistan and Iran have always stood by each other while recent developments have brought the two nations more closer.

Aleem Khan invited the Iranian minister to attend the upcoming Ministerial Conference in Pakistan on October 23-24, which will be hosted by Pakistan and Ministers from 20 countries participating.

PM Shehbaz (right) and Iran president adress a joint press conference in Islamabad on August 3. — PID

In response, the Iranian minister Farzaneh Sadegh expressed her deep appreciation for Pakistan’s support against Israeli aggression and extended sentiments of goodwill to the people of Pakistan.

She highlighted the need to increase the number of vehicles operating between Iran and Pakistan and suggested modernising the current Quetta-Zahedan Route.

Communications Minister Aleem Khan proposed forming bilateral working groups to accelerate the implementation of agreed initiatives.

During the meeting, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan briefed the Iranian delegation on opportunities to expand trade volume and highlighted the significant untapped potential across various sectors.

He noted that both countries can serve as viable markets for each other.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to review the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Railway Projects, adding that the Quetta-Zahedan Railway Line would be upgraded and expanded to improve regional connectivity.

In response, Iranian minister Farzaneh Sadegh thanked her Pakistani counterparts and assured full cooperation from her country, Iran.

She described her visit to Pakistan as highly pleasant and memorable, expressing optimism for more dynamic and effective bilateral engagements going forward.

Minister Aleem Khan recalling his recent visit to Iran, termed the progress in bilateral relations as positive and meaningful.

He also presented gifts to Farzaneh Sadegh and conveyed warm wishes to the people of Iran.

Pak-Iran sign 12 MoUs

Pakistan and Iran also signed 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

The ceremony for exchange of agreement documents was held in the presence of PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Masoud Pezeshkian. The agreements included cooperation for plant protection and plant quarantine, joint use of Mirjaveh-Taftan border gate, collaboration in science & technology and innovation, cooperation in information and communications technology, exchange programmes for culture, art, tourism, youth, mass media and exports, cooperation in meteorology, climatology and related hazards, MoUs on maritime safety and firefighting, judicial assistance in criminal matters, supplemental MoU to an MoU in 2013 related to air services agreement, MoU on recognition of products certification, inspection and testing, tourism cooperation for 2025-27 and joint ministerial statement on the intent to finalise Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Highlighting bilateral ties, Shehbaz said Pakistan and Iran are committed to increasing trade volume to $10 billion. He noted the signing of multiple agreements and MoUs aimed at transforming mutual potential into practical economic cooperation.

Dr Pezeshkian extended invitation to PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Iran for renewing talks and following up on the progress made in bilateral relations so far. He also thanked the PM for according warm hospitality to him and his delegation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif warmly received President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian upon his arrival at the PM House. Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and Field Marshal Asim Munir were also present.

The Iranian president planted a commemorative sapling in the garden of PM House. The PM also introduced the guest to the members of federal cabinet.

Separately, Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and the two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors and jointly promote peace and stability in the region.