Prince Harry, Meghan Markle criticised for agreeing to 'Kardashians type series'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being criticized after it was reported that they agreed to a Kardashians type series as part of their Netflix deal.

Royal expert Richard Eden wrote the couple 'wanted to be serious TV producers but, according to the NY Post, they've already agreed to a #Kardashians type series for Netflix."



Commenting on the reports, royal biographer Angela Levin said, 'Harry wanted privacy and to be ordinary. He also hated cameras. But he's ended up doing an at home docuseries for Netflix. Does he need to be searched for hidden cameras on Jubilee days? Will he steal the event from the Queen?"



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to join the royal family next month to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.