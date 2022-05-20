 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
Serial cheater Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving me'

Friday May 20, 2022

Serial cheater Tristan Thompson tells Khloe Kardashian 'you're never leaving me'

Khloe Kardashian is seen fawning over her family dynamics with Tristan Thompson on Hulu show.

In the sixth episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder was spotted telling the ex-boyfriend that he is 'never leaving' the family.

In a confessional, Khloe admitted that her clan has a "very loyal, strong vibe."

"We are great co-parenters, we are great at blending families, we've learned that from our mom and my dad," she said.

"Mom and Dad were best friends, dad and stepdad played golf together once a week, Scott [Disick] is never leaving, Kanye is never leaving, looks like you're never leaving," she told Thompson, who promptly replied, "More like you're never leaving me."

A few months into this conversation, Tristan cheated on Khloe and went on to father trainer Maralee Nichols' son. After paternal test confirmation, the NBA player wrote a lengthy apologetic note for the Kardashian sister on social media.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

