Only national govt can steer country out of crisis, say Zardari, Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman meets PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: Twitter/PPP media cell

Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman agree to make all decisions in consultation.

The accord was reached during a meeting between the two parties at Zardari House.

The meeting was part of the ongoing consultations between the ruling coalition partners.

ISLAMABAD: PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that only a national government could steer the country out of the ongoing crisis “created” by the past government.

During a meeting at the Zardari House on Friday, both the leaders agreed that Pakistan is their first priority, and they would take all steps needed for its betterment in consultation with all member parties of the ruling alliance.

The meeting between the two key leaders of the ruling coalition is important in the backdrop of the ongoing political crisis in the country due to PTI’s pressure on the incumbent government to announce snap polls.



According to a statement issued after the meeting, both sides also resolved that all decisions would be made in consultation with the coalition partners and the practice would continue in future also.

The meeting was part of the ongoing consultations between the ruling coalition partners.

On Thursday, Asif Zardari had a meeting with the former prime minister and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The PPP co-chairman thanked Shujaat for his complete support for the coalition government and also took him into confidence on the current political situation.

Federal ministers Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema, belonging to the PML-Q, and party MNA Farrukh Khan were also present.

The meeting was termed important at a time when the coalition government had to take tough decisions in the coming days and consultation was going on to bring all the coalition partners on one page.

It was the second meeting between Asif Zardari and Ch Shujaat after the formation of the coalition government.