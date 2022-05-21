Polls under current ECP unacceptable: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar — REUTERS

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said on Friday that his party has no faith in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and demanded the reconstitution of the commission.

The PTI leader made these comments outside the ECP office in the federal capital after the announcement of the order in the dissident MPAs' case.

Asad Umar said if anyone attempted to conduct general elections under the current ECP without the consent of the country's largest political party, the masses would question the legitimacy of the elections.

Speaking to reporters he stressed on the need for fresh elections.

He asserted that Imran Khan was waging jihad to rid politics of filth such as the buying and selling of conscience for financial gain and to overthrow democratically elected governments.

With the disqualification of 25 turncoats, the PTI leader emphasised that the remaining portion of the conspiracy, which resulted in a change at the centre, should also be overturned.

"There is no longer any justification for the Punjab government to function following the ECP's decision against the turncoats," he added.

He stated that those who used to say ludicrous things, including the current prime minister, are now pleading that the decision on the price of gasoline be made by convening a meeting of the National Security Committee.

The PTI has multiple times demanded the ECP members to resign and has accused Chief Election Commissioner Sikamnndar Sultan Raja of being a PML-N agent.

The Election Commission, however, has rejected the allegations, saying the commission is working according to the law and the Constitutions.