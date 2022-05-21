Kim Kardashian has in Kanye West over custody: ‘Knows it’s crazy’

Kim Kardashian finally lifts the veil on her relationship with Kanye West, as well as their co-parenting dynamic following the rapper’s public outbursts.

Kim broke her silence over her plans for the relationship between her children and Kanye West during a new episode of The Kardashians.

There, she was quoted saying, “No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their daddy as much as possible and spend their mornings with daddy and drop them off at school.”

“No matter what, even in this crazy life we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your kids,” she admitted.

Before concluding she also admitted, “Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk every day for the kids, so you know, I hate that.”