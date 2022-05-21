Watch: 80-year-old woman peforms weight training exercise

Grandmother effortlessly deadlifts a barbell with an ambitious expression on her face. — Screengrab via Iinsatgram/@punjabi_indusrty_

A video is going viral on social media where an old woman can be seen performing one of the toughest workout activities — the deadlift.

In the video, she could be seen effortlessly deadlifting a barbell with an ambitious expression on her face.



The video was posted by an account called Punjabi Industry on Instagram and has garnered more than 5,000 views.

It is a rare sight to see old people take on such tasks. While it is a dangerous thing to do, the old woman seems to be fearless, impressing the internet.

Commenting on the video, a user said: “Where did you get this video from? She is my grandmother.”