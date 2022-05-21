 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been warned against giving Netflix “stale old news” again after their prior row.

Professor of marketing, Cele Otnes made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

There, she was quoted saying, “You know, my big concern about this whole Netflix thing is, that the world has changed so much.”

“The world has changed in that when you film all these things like the Invictus Games – we've already seen it all on social media.”

“Why do I want to watch the documentary in two months? I mean, it's old news.”

This is especially true since, the “world has changed so much,” with simultaneous playbacks and high speed streaming at people’s fingertips. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's fans bring alpacas outside court amid Amber Heard trial: Here’s why

Johnny Depp's fans bring alpacas outside court amid Amber Heard trial: Here’s why
Amber Heard sister 'encouraged' Johnny Depp to hit actress over text: 'I was joking'

Amber Heard sister 'encouraged' Johnny Depp to hit actress over text: 'I was joking'
Amber Heard was nearly recast in ‘Aquaman 2’ for bad chemistry with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard was nearly recast in ‘Aquaman 2’ for bad chemistry with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard reveals why she didn’t file police report against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard reveals why she didn’t file police report against Johnny Depp
'Harry, Meghan should be 'thrown off' balcony', Sussex fans react to violent comment

'Harry, Meghan should be 'thrown off' balcony', Sussex fans react to violent comment
Priyanka Chopra ‘thanks’ her husband-singer Nick Jonas for uber-cool gift: Photo

Priyanka Chopra ‘thanks’ her husband-singer Nick Jonas for uber-cool gift: Photo
Meghan Markle called in family to look after Archie amid emotional instability

Meghan Markle called in family to look after Archie amid emotional instability
Pete Davidson exits ‘SNL’ under Kim Kardashian’s ‘curse’: claim fans

Pete Davidson exits ‘SNL’ under Kim Kardashian’s ‘curse’: claim fans
Kim Kardashian has in Kanye West over custody: ‘Knows it’s crazy’

Kim Kardashian has in Kanye West over custody: ‘Knows it’s crazy’
Olivia Wilde promotes beau Harry Styles’ latest song on Instagram

Olivia Wilde promotes beau Harry Styles’ latest song on Instagram
'Fan boy' Prince William plays secondary role in Kate, Tom Cruise meeting

'Fan boy' Prince William plays secondary role in Kate, Tom Cruise meeting
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive hand-in-hand at family dinner in Italy

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive hand-in-hand at family dinner in Italy

Latest

view all