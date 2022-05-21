Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly been warned against giving Netflix “stale old news” again after their prior row.

Professor of marketing, Cele Otnes made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

There, she was quoted saying, “You know, my big concern about this whole Netflix thing is, that the world has changed so much.”

“The world has changed in that when you film all these things like the Invictus Games – we've already seen it all on social media.”

“Why do I want to watch the documentary in two months? I mean, it's old news.”

This is especially true since, the “world has changed so much,” with simultaneous playbacks and high speed streaming at people’s fingertips.