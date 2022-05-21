WHO inaugurates dry storage warehouse at Federal Directorate of Immunisation

WHO Regional Director Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari (centre left) and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala (centre right) inaugurate a dry storage warehouse at the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI), on May 21, 2022. — WHO

A dry storage warehouse at the Federal Directorate of Immunisation (FDI) to enhance the warehouse’s storage capacity for vaccine-related supplies and other equipment was inaugurated Saturday.

In a statement, the World Health Organisation said WHO Regional Director Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari and WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala inaugurated the facility, with representatives from the government also participating in the event.

The newly established facility has enhanced the warehouse’s storage capacity for vaccine-related supplies and other equipment, the statement said.

The dry store has a covered area of 1,674 cubic meters, whereas the racks’ storage capacity is 1,400 cubic meters. Following WHO’s standards, the facility is equipped with a cargo lift, concrete ramp, pallet racking, firefighting, and CCTV system.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Al Mandhari — who is in Pakistan to participate in the Polio Oversight Board and meeting with high-level leadership — said: “WHO is committed to supporting Pakistan’s federal and provincial governments to technically implement the Routine Immunisation Programme in the country and improve the health infrastructure for quality services”.

He also appreciated the close collaboration between WHO and government counterparts to deliver the health programmes.

Meanwhile, Dr Palitha Mahipala said: “The warehouse will cater to the infrastructure needs of rapidly evolving operations of FDI and help expand the service delivery.”

He thanked the government and FDI leadership for their cooperation during the construction phase despite an extensive commitment to the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

In September 2021, WHO Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala laid the ground-breaking stone of the warehouse to enhance the well-needed storage capacity of the vaccination supplies, including COVID-19 and injectable vaccine campaigns.

The government counterpart thanked WHO for their continued support in improving public health infrastructure and technical assistance.