Diana knew about Charles, Camilla love child, was ready to tell the world : Claim

Diana knew about Charles, Camilla love child, wanted to tell world before death: Claim

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker's alleged love child, Simon Charles Dorante-Day, has made a number of outlandish claims about his real identity.

Simon first made rounds in the media during 1990s when he revealed that he is the long lost brother of Prince William and Harry.

He went on to confess that he was conceived in 1965, when both Charles and Camilla were just teenagers. His birth was kept a secret, Simon says as Charles was sent off to Australia and Camilla was hidden for nine months.

Speaking to the Australian TV show Sunrise,he said: "I have a lot of evidence and I'm slowly collecting more. The longer this thing runs the more they are going to get it on their face, not me."

During the astonishing interview, he also confessed that Charles's first wife, Princess Diana knew about him.

He said: "We believe that Diana knew of my existence and that she had put the pieces together.

"I think Diana was at a point where she was finding out answers about her life, how she was wronged, and she was going to go public with it."

Diana died in a tragic car accident in 1997.