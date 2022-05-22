Imran and his mob attack Pakistan whenever country is progressing: Maryam

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaking during a rally. — Reuters/ File

Maryam says decisions about destiny of 220 million people cannot be left in hands of gangs.

Says it was now the time to stand firm against the hostility demonstrated by Khan, followers.

Imran Khan announces long march to Islamabad on May 25.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday once again criticised PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and said that whenever Pakistan is moving towards progress, he and his "mob" launch an attack on the country.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam wrote: "Decisions related to the destiny of 220 million people cannot be left in the hands of gangs and those who commit sedition."

The PML-N vice president added that it was now the time to stand firm against the hostility demonstrated by Khan and his followers towards the country.

Maryam's tweet came in response to Khan's announcement of his much-awaited long march to Islamabad.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar today, the PTI chairman said that he would be leading the march from Peshawar and will reach the federal capital on May 25. He also told his supporters that he would meet them at 3pm on the Srinagar Highway.

He has said that people from all walks of life should be joining his long march, especially women, and added that he will remain in Islamabad for as long as it will be required.

"We are ready to sacrifice our lives but will never accept these thieves ruling the country," he said. "We need a date for the fresh elections and a dissolution of the assemblies."

The former prime minister said that the PTI had always been a peaceful party and had "never instigated violence or chaos."

"This isn't politics, but this is jihad (holy war). If they [the government] tried to stop the long march, that would be illegal and we will take action against it if that happens."

'Nation will not spare Khan if he instigates civil war:' PM Shehbaz

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a press conference in Lahore today, said that the nation would not spare Khan if he tried to instigate a civil war in the country.

Censuring the PTI chairman, the premier said that throughout his tenure, Khan's only focus was to corner his opponents but he had no time to invest in building hospitals, roads, or work towards the prosperity of the nation.

He said that thousands of people lost their means of employment but Khan, against his promise of providing 10 million jobs to the masses, could not deliver.

"Imran Niazi had nothing to do except for hurling abuses at his opponents," he said, adding that the man who claimed of making a Naya Pakistan could not even provide a single subsidy to the masses.

"Khan is a cold-hearted man. The kind of language he uses embarrasses everyone," PM Shehbaz said. "This man destroyed the moral values of society."