 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘urged’ to send ‘great signal’ by addressing his ‘doom’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry is being urged to address his balding head months after he claimed at the Invictus Games that he was ‘doomed’ because of his baldness.

The Daily Star quoted hair loss expert Dr. Asim Shahmalak who claims that it is ‘not too late’ to save Prince Harry’s hair, and thinks that it would be a great message to give to other men struggling with hair loss.

“It is clear that Harry is thinning around the crown area. It is the first signs of the male pattern baldness which has affected both his brother and his father,” Shahmalak noted.

He continued: “If Harry's hair loss progresses in the normal way, I would expect him to have a significant bald patch around his crown by the time he is 40. It will be worse if it also spreads to his hairline as it has with his brother.”

Shahmalak further said: “Around a quarter of men start going bald before the age of 30, so this is hardly a big surprise especially when it runs in the family as it does for the Windsor’s.”

As for Harry’s family, his brother, Prince William, notably started balding as early as in his 20s and is now almost completely bald at 39.

However, it doesn’t seem like something that Prince Harry’s is stressed out; he has joked about it multiple times, once telling London barbers that he couldn’t ‘give them much business’ because he ‘didn’t have much hair’. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth 'shoved Michael Sheen away' during OBE event

Queen Elizabeth 'shoved Michael Sheen away' during OBE event
Jennifer Aniston shares ‘delicious’ new product from Vital Proteins brand

Jennifer Aniston shares ‘delicious’ new product from Vital Proteins brand

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss to testify in actor's defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss to testify in actor's defamation trial against Amber Heard
Sarah Ferguson ‘likes to party’ with Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s husbands

Sarah Ferguson ‘likes to party’ with Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s husbands
Meghan Markle ‘must be terrified’ of upcoming royal biography

Meghan Markle ‘must be terrified’ of upcoming royal biography
Tom Cruise teases high-octane action in ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning’ trailer

Tom Cruise teases high-octane action in ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning’ trailer
Gwyneth Paltrow on Kourtney Kardashian: ‘Every woman can fulfil dream’

Gwyneth Paltrow on Kourtney Kardashian: ‘Every woman can fulfil dream’
Queen handing reins to Prince Charles, William and Princess Anne: She won't take salute at Trooping the Colour

Queen handing reins to Prince Charles, William and Princess Anne: She won't take salute at Trooping the Colour
Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding veil features matching details to Travis Barker's tattoo
Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette’s syndrome: ‘Very exhausting’

Billie Eilish opens up about her Tourette’s syndrome: ‘Very exhausting’
Scott Disick's latest post sparks reactions

Scott Disick's latest post sparks reactions
Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury

Jason Momoa undergoes MRI scan after suffering head injury

Latest

view all