Monday May 23 2022
Sarah Ferguson ‘likes to party’ with Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s husbands

Monday May 23, 2022

Sarah Ferguson, the live-in former wife of Prince Andrew, recently got candid about her relationship with her two daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, as well as their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In a chat with OK! Magazine, the Duchess of York, who is known to close friends as ‘Fergie’, revealed: “With regards to partying, I have the best rookie son in laws.”

She went on to refer to Jack’s role as the brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, happily sharing that “one used to work for a tequila company.”

Fergie then shared that she had known Beatrice’s husband Edoardo before he married her daughter, revealing: “They've got great friends and a lot of their friends are my friends. Yeah, I love my son in law. I've known Edo all my life. I'm his brother's godmother.”

She then simply stated: “I like partying.”

Princess Eugenie tied the knot with Jack in October, 2018, while Princess Beatrice married ‘Edo’ in July 2020. 

