Queen Elizabeth 'shoved Michael Sheen away' during OBE event

Michael Sheen has claimed that the Queen "shoved him away" after receiving his OBE, a prestigious award that the actor later returned.

The actor, during his appearance on the BBC’s Graham Norton Show in 2009, described his meeting with the monarch, saying: “You get in front of the Queen and there’s all these rules and the etiquette — you must never turn your back on the Queen and all this kind of stuff.”

He then described how an aide stands beside the Queen to remind her who's who and said: "She comes up, comes forward to put the medal on you. And then she said: ‘So what are you doing next?’”



After a quick chat about his then-upcoming role in the 2010 movie 'The Special Relationship', the actor said the Queen was ready to move on to the next person.

He continued: "She must meet so many people, presumably a lot of people get a bit rabbit in the headlights with her.

“So she does this thing where she shakes your hand and then when it's time to go, she just kind of shoves you away."

Michael Sheen admitted that nerves may have got the better of him while trying to remember all of the etiquette rules for meeting the Queen.