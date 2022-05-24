Kanye West breaks Instagram silence with strange post amid Kourtney-Barker Italian wedding

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West made his return to Instagram on Sunday.

West, who legally changed his name to ‘Ye’ in 2021, is breaking his social media silence to let folks know what he's been cooking up.



The 44-year-old rapper, who was suspended from Instagram back in March after his attacks on Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and a racist post aimed at Trevor Noah, has returned to the platform.

West was mute on social media in the wake of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, public shaming of Pete Davidson and tirade against Trevor Noah.

However, on Monday, May 23, the “Jesus Is King” rapper posted on his Instagram Story. The post features a square shaped McDonald’s box which looks like a burger.