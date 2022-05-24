FBISE makes important announcement regarding matric exams

Students attempting annual exams. — PPI/File

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Tuesday announced that the matric examinations for the year 2022 will be taken as per scheduled.



The statement by the FBISE said: "In light of the current political situation in the country, the students are advised to contact the nearest examination centre in case they run late reaching the centres located in the red zone area."

It further said that the directions are sent to the exam superintendents in this regard.