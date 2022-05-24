Sheep sentenced to 3 years in prison for killing a woman

Sheep kills a woman in South Sudan, Africa. — Twitter/@PromoterBoxing

Sheep attacked a 45-year-old woman named Adhieu Chaping.

Sheep was taken into custody after it "headbutted" woman repeatedly.

It will spend a three-year sentence in a military camp.

In a strange incident, a sheep has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing a woman in Africa's South Sudan.

The sheep was charged for attacking a 45-year-old woman named Adhieu Chaping, NDTV reported. The animal was taken into custody after it "headbutted" the woman repeatedly, eventually killing her.

The police spokesperson said: “The owner is innocent and the ram is the one that perpetrated the crime so it deserves to be arrested. Later on, the case shall be forwarded to customary court where the case can be handled amicably."

According to NDTV, the sheep will spend a three-year sentence in a military camp. Moreover, the court directed the owner of the sheep, named Duony Manyang Dhal, to give five cows to the family of the victim.

Per the customary laws, the sheep will be given to the victim's family as compensation after it is done serving its sentence.