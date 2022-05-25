 
Watch: Elephant slaps girl in her face

A girl was smacked by an elephant while she was trying to click its picture. 

The video is now going viral on social media with people shocked at the turn of events. 

In the video, a few young people can be seen interacting with the elephant, touching it, and playing with it. While the mammal too seems to be enjoying the attention, but suddenly it slapped the girl trying to take its photo.

The elephant was probably just playing too. However, the girl was pushed back by the mighty animal's "light" slap.

"I felt like 10 people had punched me at once as I was catapulted backward and my phone flew forward to the ground," the girl told Fox News. 

"Yes, I had the wind knocked out of me, no it didn’t hurt, yes I’m okay, and yes I still love elephants!” she added.

