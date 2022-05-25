Video: People stuck mid-air in cable car trolleys in India horrifies netizens

Cable trolleys hang mid-air.—Screengrab via Instagram/ Hindustan Times

In a horrifying footage, many people were seen stuck mid-air in cable car trolleys for about 40 minutes in Madhya Pradesh, India.

The people on the ropeway cars were devotees visiting the Maa Sahrda Devi Temple on Maihar Hill in India, Hindustan Times reported.

Due to bad weather conditions, the cars stopped working, trapping the travellers mid-air.

People were concerned and made lots of comments.



"Why was it even operational... They should stop when it's about to rain or strong wind," a user questioned.



"Hope they are fine," said a user.



"Terrible decision to use these in such weather," echoed another.

