 
world
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Video: People stuck mid-air in cable car trolleys in India horrifies netizens

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Cable trolleys hang mid-air.—Screengrab via Instagram/ Hindustan Times
Cable trolleys hang mid-air.—Screengrab via Instagram/ Hindustan Times

In a horrifying footage, many people were seen stuck mid-air in cable car trolleys for about 40 minutes in Madhya Pradesh, India.

The people on the ropeway cars were devotees visiting the Maa Sahrda Devi Temple on Maihar Hill in India, Hindustan Times reported.

Due to bad weather conditions, the cars stopped working, trapping the travellers mid-air. 

People were concerned and made lots of comments.

"Why was it even operational... They should stop when it's about to rain or strong wind," a user questioned.

"Hope they are fine," said a user. 

"Terrible decision to use these in such weather," echoed another.

More From World:

UN Security Council urges Taliban to lift restrictions on women, girls

UN Security Council urges Taliban to lift restrictions on women, girls
Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment
BJP demands renaming of 'Jinnah Tower' in India

BJP demands renaming of 'Jinnah Tower' in India
32-year-old marries 17-year-old boy in India, commission asks for nullification of marriage

32-year-old marries 17-year-old boy in India, commission asks for nullification of marriage
Teenage gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school

Teenage gunman kills 18 children at Texas elementary school
UAE announces Gulf's first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf's first known case of monkeypox
Sheep sentenced to 3 years in prison for killing a woman

Sheep sentenced to 3 years in prison for killing a woman

Dramatic video shows helicopter view of man being rescued from 500-foot cliff

Dramatic video shows helicopter view of man being rescued from 500-foot cliff
Quad nations warn against 'change by force' with eyes on China

Quad nations warn against 'change by force' with eyes on China
Video: Internet sceptical over viral video of seagull stealing pizza

Video: Internet sceptical over viral video of seagull stealing pizza
Watch: Indonesian school that can serve as a model for Pakistan

Watch: Indonesian school that can serve as a model for Pakistan
Viral video shows man who jogs daily with squirrels

Viral video shows man who jogs daily with squirrels

Latest

view all