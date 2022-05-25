 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: ‘Aquaman’ actor’s defense rests in defamation trial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: ‘Aquaman’ actor’s defense rests in defamation trial
Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: ‘Aquaman’ actor’s defense rests in defamation trial

Lawyers for Amber Heard, after six weeks of scathing claims and counterclaims of domestic violence, rested their defense on Tuesday in the defamation suit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Depp´s attorneys responded by asking that Heard´s countersuit against the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star be dismissed but the judge hearing the case in Virginia, near the US capital, declined to do so.

Judge Penney Azcarate said enough evidence has been presented for the seven-person jury to weigh the merits of Depp´s defamation suit against Heard and her countersuit against him.

The 58-year-old Depp filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard, 36, who had a starring role in "Aquaman," did not name Depp in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

The Texas-born Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.

Depp, during his four days on the witness stand, denied ever striking Heard or any other woman and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.

Heard testified about a number of occasions during which she said she was assaulted by an intoxicated Depp. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Caitlyn Jenner says it was ‘difficult’ for Kim Kardashian to live with ‘complicated’ Kanye West

Caitlyn Jenner says it was ‘difficult’ for Kim Kardashian to live with ‘complicated’ Kanye West
Nick Cannon claims he’s ‘not marriage material’ since Mariah Carey split

Nick Cannon claims he’s ‘not marriage material’ since Mariah Carey split
Giant gold coin unveiled to celebrate Queen Elizabeth Jubilee

Giant gold coin unveiled to celebrate Queen Elizabeth Jubilee
Amber Heard branded 'crazy' and 'jealous' by new Johnny Depp witness

Amber Heard branded 'crazy' and 'jealous' by new Johnny Depp witness
Prince Andrew wasted £500,000 royal money on extravagant trips: Report

Prince Andrew wasted £500,000 royal money on extravagant trips: Report
Brooklyn Beckham inks his wedding vows on arm as a tribute for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham inks his wedding vows on arm as a tribute for Nicola Peltz
'Prince Andrew should be 'thrown into Windsor Castle ditch' after banishment'

'Prince Andrew should be 'thrown into Windsor Castle ditch' after banishment'
Amber Heard’s countersuit ‘a hoax,’ claims industry expert

Amber Heard’s countersuit ‘a hoax,’ claims industry expert
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s defamation case branded a ‘total spectacle’

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s defamation case branded a ‘total spectacle’
Kate Moss to tell court Johnny Depp ‘caught her’ when she ‘fell from stairs’

Kate Moss to tell court Johnny Depp ‘caught her’ when she ‘fell from stairs’
Queen knows Kate Middleton loves Prince William for himself, not his 'title'

Queen knows Kate Middleton loves Prince William for himself, not his 'title'
Reports of Liam Payne, Maya Henry’s breaking up a month ago are ‘rubbish’: Insider

Reports of Liam Payne, Maya Henry’s breaking up a month ago are ‘rubbish’: Insider

Latest

view all