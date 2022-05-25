BJP demands renaming of 'Jinnah Tower' in India

Jinnah Tower.—Twitter/ANI

BJP leaders taken into police custody after they march to Jinnah Tower.

BJP demands tower be renamed after former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Narasimha Rao says "I wonder if we are in Andhra Pradesh or Pakistan".

Several BJP leaders and workers, including the national secretary of the party, Sunil Deodhar, demanded to change the name of Jinnah Tower Centre in Guntur, a city in India, after which they were taken into police custody, NDTV reported.

BJP demands that the tower be renamed after former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam.

The party workers decided to protest and march to Jinnah Tower but the police intervened and many were detained.

Some Hindu organisations have been asking for the change of the tower's name for the past few months but they were not given any attention. They think that the building should be named A P J Abdul Kalam Tower.

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao condemned the police's action towards the party leaders.



He said in a tweet: "I wonder if we are in Andhra Pradesh or Pakistan."