 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Uswah Zahid

Internet not shut down in country: PTA

By
Uswah Zahid

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Logo of the Pakistani Telecommunication Authority (PTA). — PTA
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Wednesday clarified that there was no shut down of the internet in the country as reported by netizens.

PTA spokesperson Khurram Mehran said that one of the companies — Transworld Associate — which is a communications company in Pakistan has a slight degradation issue. 

"There is a minor issue in the quality of its service. The issue is being checked and will be resolved soon," said the spokesperson. According to the spokesperson, the issue is being faced in some parts of Karachi. 

He said that the issue was being checked and the internet connectivity will get better soon. 

Meanwhile, NetBlocks — a watchdog organisation that monitors network disruptions and shutdowns — said that the "real-time network data show internet disruptions across #Pakistan."

It says that the "metrics show impact to multiple providers in cities including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad."

PTA spokesperson said the issue reported earlier in the services of one of the internet companies has been rectified. Internet traffic is normal now.

