 
entertainment
Thursday May 26 2022
By
Web Desk

All Amber Heard domestic violence photos ARE EDITED, confirms forensic scientist

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 26, 2022

All Amber Heard domestic violence photos ARE EDITED, confirms forensic scientist
All Amber Heard domestic violence photos ARE EDITED, confirms forensic scientist

Amber Heard edited her bruise photos in one form or another, says forensic scientist in court.

During his testimony at the Fairfax Virginia on Wednesday, Bryan Neumeister established he cannot verify the photos presented by Heard's legal team as authentic.

"Bryan Neumeister told the court that there are different versions of the same photo could mean that the picture looks different depending on which version of the photo is being viewed," reports Mirror.co.uk.

On May 25, Neumeister testified that validating the images without the iPhones that captured them is difficult.

He said: “There’s no way for any forensic expert to validate any of these photos."

When shown various photos together, Neumeister said that all three files "don't match forensically" and all "had to go through some type of transformation to change sizes."

Neumeister testified that there was "no way for any forensic expert to validate these photos."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation. The suit was first filed by Depp after Heard identified herself as a domestic violence victim for an op-ed in Washington Post.

More From Entertainment:

Queen urged to abdicate as Britons show support for Charles, William in new POLL

Queen urged to abdicate as Britons show support for Charles, William in new POLL
Kate Moss testimony ‘devoid of any signs of stress or anxiety': Body Language Expert

Kate Moss testimony ‘devoid of any signs of stress or anxiety': Body Language Expert
Princess Charlene slams 'malicious articles' about her divorce with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene slams 'malicious articles' about her divorce with Prince Albert
Meghan Markle father 'could take a year' to get his speech back, says Samantha Markle

Meghan Markle father 'could take a year' to get his speech back, says Samantha Markle
Johnny Depp reacts to allegations of having Amber Heard fired from ‘Aquaman’

Johnny Depp reacts to allegations of having Amber Heard fired from ‘Aquaman’
Johnny Depp’s legal team ‘trying to distract the jury’s attention’: Source

Johnny Depp’s legal team ‘trying to distract the jury’s attention’: Source
Meghan Markle was 'too trendy' for Prince William, did not want her part in monarchy

Meghan Markle was 'too trendy' for Prince William, did not want her part in monarchy
Meghan Markle father 'fell' before shocking stroke, has 'lost his voice'

Meghan Markle father 'fell' before shocking stroke, has 'lost his voice'
Amber Heard legal team using her for '15 minutes of fame' says former TMZ witness

Amber Heard legal team using her for '15 minutes of fame' says former TMZ witness
Tom Cruise 'never' takes a break, has 'spent my life on movie sets'

Tom Cruise 'never' takes a break, has 'spent my life on movie sets'
Amber Heard in tears as Johnny Depp wishes 'karma takes gift of breath from her'

Amber Heard in tears as Johnny Depp wishes 'karma takes gift of breath from her'
Scott Disick 'was invited' to Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding: 'It's hard for him'

Scott Disick 'was invited' to Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding: 'It's hard for him'

Latest

view all