All Amber Heard domestic violence photos ARE EDITED, confirms forensic scientist

Amber Heard edited her bruise photos in one form or another, says forensic scientist in court.

During his testimony at the Fairfax Virginia on Wednesday, Bryan Neumeister established he cannot verify the photos presented by Heard's legal team as authentic.

"Bryan Neumeister told the court that there are different versions of the same photo could mean that the picture looks different depending on which version of the photo is being viewed," reports Mirror.co.uk.

On May 25, Neumeister testified that validating the images without the iPhones that captured them is difficult.

He said: “There’s no way for any forensic expert to validate any of these photos."

When shown various photos together, Neumeister said that all three files "don't match forensically" and all "had to go through some type of transformation to change sizes."



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation. The suit was first filed by Depp after Heard identified herself as a domestic violence victim for an op-ed in Washington Post.