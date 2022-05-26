Man in India murders wife with wooden stick for not cooking him rice

A bowl of rice—Unsplash/@pillepriske

A man from Bhiwandi, India, has been arrested for murdering his wife for not cooking rice for him, reported Hindustan Times.



The accused, Shankar Waghmare, 23, is a scrap dealer. He allegedly thrashed his 20-year-old wife with a wooden stick.

Waghmare and Jyotsna got married a year ago. Neighbours reported that the couple often over petty issues.

Police inspector Atul Lambe, an investigation officer in the case, said, “The accused on Tuesday went home and started arguing with his wife over rice."

"In the heat of the moment, he started beating her with a wooden stick till she died," he added.

He reported that the neighbours found the woman in a pool of her own blood.

The postmortem results showed that the deceased had suffered form severe injuries in the head, stomach, and backbone.