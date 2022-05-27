 
Sci-Tech
Friday May 27 2022
Reuters

Meta working on Instagram access issues reported by users

Friday May 27, 2022

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture. Photo—REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture. Photo—REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Meta on Thursday said it was working on restoring Instagram, after thousands of users reported issues with accessing the image-sharing platform.

At its peak, more than 6,600 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector.com, which collates status reports on outages from sources including user-submitted errors. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

According to the website, 84% of reports flagged trouble with accessing the Instagram mobile application.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," Meta said in a statement.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

