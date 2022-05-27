 
entertainment
Here's how Amber Heard hopes to win Johnny Depp defamation case

A defamation lawyer has just shed some light on Amber Heard’s master plan for getting a favourable verdict from the jurors.

Mr Fiset made this revelation during his interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

He began by admitting, “For Amber Heard to prevail, all she needs to do is convince the jury that at least one act of violence occurred.”

“Amber's account of the sexual violence, in particular, was dramatic and riveting for the jury.”

“That said, the cross-examination was masterfully done: Short, objection-proof questions that destroyed Heard's credibility.”

“The questions in particular about the audio of her taunting Johnny Depp that no one would ever believe that he was a victim of violence was very strong and Heard's response to that line of questioning was weak.”

“For example, suggesting that Depp's lawyer doesn't really understand cocaine, as well as Amber Heard, does? That might be true, but that particular issue — of Amber being more experienced with drugs — may not win over the jury.”

Before concluding she added, “Direct examination went very well for Heard but the cross-examination eliminated any gains she made.”

