Friday May 27 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address nation at 8pm

Friday May 27, 2022

Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif addressing the workers of the Karot Hydropower Project in Islamabad, on May 27, 2022. — YouTube/PTV
Following the government's decisions to increase the prices of petroleum products by Rs30, Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation at 8pm.

During his address, the prime minister is expected to announce the coalition government's policies regarding the major challenges being faced by the people of Pakistan.

A day prior, the government had announced a massive hike in the price of petroleum products after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasised abolishing the subsidies on commodities.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had said the government decided to hike the price of petrol, diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel by Rs30, effectively from May 27.

