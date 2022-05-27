 
world
Friday May 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Puppy found with arrow pierced through neck, gets treatment

By
Web Desk

Friday May 27, 2022

The picture shows an injured dog with an arrow through its neck. — Twitter/@helpinRIVcoPETS
The picture shows an injured dog with an arrow through its neck. — Twitter/@helpinRIVcoPETS

In a heartbreaking incident, a puppy was found with an arrow pierced through its neck in California. However, the injured dog has been recovering after being treated. 

The four-month-old puppy was found by a woman while it was "screaming in pain" in her neighbourhood after which she decided to call 911 to report the issue, NDTV reported.

The officers saw that the arrow was stuck in the fence which made it difficult to free the dog. The injured pup was taken to the animal services which was then taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

The animal services officer held the pup in his arms so that he does not run away and hurt itself. Later, the arrow was removed successfully and it "had not harmed the vital arteries" of the dog. 

"It was purely a superficial wound," said the veterinary technician.

More From World:

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says
This new drug could cure baldness: study

This new drug could cure baldness: study
Indian girl puts hand in fan after parents refuse to buy expensive smartphone

Indian girl puts hand in fan after parents refuse to buy expensive smartphone
Watch: Children meet Batman at hospital

Watch: Children meet Batman at hospital
Al Jazeera to refer killing of its journalist to International Criminal Court

Al Jazeera to refer killing of its journalist to International Criminal Court
Benazir Bhutto paved way for women and mothers in international politics: Jacinda Ardern

Benazir Bhutto paved way for women and mothers in international politics: Jacinda Ardern
China, Russia veto US bid at UN to punish North Korea

China, Russia veto US bid at UN to punish North Korea
Indian man 'upset' with God damages Hindu idols

Indian man 'upset' with God damages Hindu idols
Watch: Netizens find burial for monkey in India ironic

Watch: Netizens find burial for monkey in India ironic
Man murders wife by beating her with wooden stick for not cooking him rice

Man murders wife by beating her with wooden stick for not cooking him rice
'Lunchflation' affecting employees as they return to office

'Lunchflation' affecting employees as they return to office
World's richest countries destroying environment for children globally: report

World's richest countries destroying environment for children globally: report

Latest

view all