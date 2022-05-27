Puppy found with arrow pierced through neck, gets treatment

The picture shows an injured dog with an arrow through its neck. — Twitter/@helpinRIVcoPETS

In a heartbreaking incident, a puppy was found with an arrow pierced through its neck in California. However, the injured dog has been recovering after being treated.

The four-month-old puppy was found by a woman while it was "screaming in pain" in her neighbourhood after which she decided to call 911 to report the issue, NDTV reported.

The officers saw that the arrow was stuck in the fence which made it difficult to free the dog. The injured pup was taken to the animal services which was then taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

The animal services officer held the pup in his arms so that he does not run away and hurt itself. Later, the arrow was removed successfully and it "had not harmed the vital arteries" of the dog.

"It was purely a superficial wound," said the veterinary technician.

