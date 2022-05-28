Queen Elizabeth, Lilibet and Archie upcoming meeting dubbed as ‘special moment’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie has claimed that the royal couple are set to attend a cathedral service early next month as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II´s Jubilee year.



Speaking to reporters in London on Friday, Scobie said, "We´ll definitely see Harry and Megan at the Thanksgiving service at St Paul´s Cathedral."

Omid Scobie is the co-author of a favourable biography of Meghan and Harry.

The service on June 3 will be "really the first official moment" when the couple join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, he said.

He further said, “That´s really what they´ve been planning all along," calling jubilee events a "glimpse" into the royal family´s future.

Talking about Meghan and Harry’s kids, Scobie said the public could witness a "special moment" of the queen meeting her great-grandchildren Lilibet and Archie.

Lilibet -- who turns one on June 4 -- has never met her 96-year-old great-grandmother who was called the nickname when she was a girl.

Earlier, the British newspapers had reported that Harry and Meghan were likely to attend the service but Scobie´s comment will be seen as confirmation, given his close links.

They stepped down from royal duties and moved to California early in 2021. (Web Desk/AFP)